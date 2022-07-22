Franklin Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.52 crore, up 71.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.52 crore in June 2022 up 71.42% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 281.53% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Franklin Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

Franklin Ind shares closed at 11.97 on July 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.25% returns over the last 6 months and 6.40% over the last 12 months.