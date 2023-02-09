Franklin Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore, up 17.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore in December 2022 up 17.68% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 218.99% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 207.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.