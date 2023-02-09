Franklin Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore, up 17.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore in December 2022 up 17.68% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 218.99% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 207.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Franklin Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2021.

Franklin Ind shares closed at 13.77 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.16% returns over the last 6 months and 4.48% over the last 12 months.