English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Franklin Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore, up 17.68% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Franklin Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore in December 2022 up 17.68% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 218.99% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 207.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    Franklin Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.101.706.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.101.706.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.841.966.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.18-0.510.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.000.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.000.000.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.430.240.14
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.430.240.14
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.430.240.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.430.240.14
    Tax0.110.060.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.320.180.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.320.180.10
    Equity Share Capital3.623.623.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.880.500.28
    Diluted EPS0.880.500.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.880.500.28
    Diluted EPS0.880.500.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited