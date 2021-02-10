Franklin Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 28.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in December 2020 up 28.91% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 525.51% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Franklin Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Franklin Ind shares closed at 17.55 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)