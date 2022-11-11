 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Foseco India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.54 crore, up 17.91% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Foseco India are:

Net Sales at Rs 102.54 crore in September 2022 up 17.91% from Rs. 86.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.93 crore in September 2022 up 21.78% from Rs. 8.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.63 crore in September 2022 up 24.01% from Rs. 13.41 crore in September 2021.

Foseco India EPS has increased to Rs. 17.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.06 in September 2021.

Foseco India shares closed at 1,988.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.43% returns over the last 6 months and 34.87% over the last 12 months.

Foseco India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 102.54 99.75 86.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 102.54 99.75 86.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 55.32 53.64 44.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.70 3.08 2.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.18 -0.72 1.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.99 10.85 9.83
Depreciation 1.90 1.63 1.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.75 18.46 16.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.06 12.81 10.91
Other Income 1.67 1.41 0.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.73 14.22 11.90
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.73 14.22 11.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.73 14.22 11.90
Tax 3.80 3.66 2.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.93 10.56 8.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.93 10.56 8.98
Equity Share Capital 6.39 6.39 6.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.12 16.53 14.06
Diluted EPS 17.12 16.53 14.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.12 16.53 14.06
Diluted EPS 17.12 16.53 14.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Foseco India #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:01 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.