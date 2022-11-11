Foseco India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.54 crore, up 17.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.54 crore in September 2022 up 17.91% from Rs. 86.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.93 crore in September 2022 up 21.78% from Rs. 8.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.63 crore in September 2022 up 24.01% from Rs. 13.41 crore in September 2021.

Foseco India EPS has increased to Rs. 17.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.06 in September 2021.

Foseco India shares closed at 1,988.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.43% returns over the last 6 months and 34.87% over the last 12 months.