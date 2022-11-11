English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Foseco India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.54 crore, up 17.91% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Foseco India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102.54 crore in September 2022 up 17.91% from Rs. 86.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.93 crore in September 2022 up 21.78% from Rs. 8.98 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.63 crore in September 2022 up 24.01% from Rs. 13.41 crore in September 2021.

    Foseco India EPS has increased to Rs. 17.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.06 in September 2021.

    Close

    Foseco India shares closed at 1,988.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.43% returns over the last 6 months and 34.87% over the last 12 months.

    Foseco India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.5499.7586.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations102.5499.7586.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.3253.6444.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.703.082.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.18-0.721.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.9910.859.83
    Depreciation1.901.631.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.7518.4616.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.0612.8110.91
    Other Income1.671.410.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.7314.2211.90
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.7314.2211.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.7314.2211.90
    Tax3.803.662.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.9310.568.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.9310.568.98
    Equity Share Capital6.396.396.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.1216.5314.06
    Diluted EPS17.1216.5314.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.1216.5314.06
    Diluted EPS17.1216.5314.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Foseco India #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:01 pm