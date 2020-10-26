Foseco India Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68.95 crore, down 12.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.95 crore in September 2020 down 12.42% from Rs. 78.72 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2020 down 50.27% from Rs. 10.22 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.49 crore in September 2020 down 36.17% from Rs. 13.30 crore in September 2019.

Foseco India EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.95 in September 2020 from Rs. 16.00 in September 2019.

Foseco India shares closed at 1,188.70 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.55% returns over the last 6 months and -12.93% over the last 12 months.