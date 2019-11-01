Foseco India Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 78.72 crore, down 13.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.72 crore in September 2019 down 13.58% from Rs. 91.09 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.22 crore in September 2019 up 18.05% from Rs. 8.65 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.30 crore in September 2019 down 7.96% from Rs. 14.45 crore in September 2018.

Foseco India EPS has increased to Rs. 16.00 in September 2019 from Rs. 13.55 in September 2018.

Foseco India shares closed at 1,402.80 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.20% returns over the last 6 months and 6.90% over the last 12 months.