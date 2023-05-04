English
    Foseco India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.95 crore, up 12.36% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Foseco India are:Net Sales at Rs 110.95 crore in March 2023 up 12.36% from Rs. 98.74 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2023 up 16.47% from Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.70 crore in March 2023 up 16.69% from Rs. 17.74 crore in March 2022.
    Foseco India EPS has increased to Rs. 22.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.14 in March 2022.Foseco India shares closed at 2,421.60 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.26% returns over the last 6 months and 63.57% over the last 12 months.
    Foseco India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations110.95105.7198.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations110.95105.7198.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.7153.2553.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.443.922.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.692.28-1.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.5611.8310.67
    Depreciation1.563.741.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.4416.3717.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.9314.3113.66
    Other Income5.211.942.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.1416.2616.12
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.1416.2616.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.1416.2616.12
    Tax4.904.003.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.2412.2612.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.2412.2612.22
    Equity Share Capital6.396.396.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.2919.1919.14
    Diluted EPS22.2919.1919.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.2919.1919.14
    Diluted EPS22.2919.1919.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 10:00 am