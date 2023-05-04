Foseco India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.95 crore, up 12.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Foseco India are:Net Sales at Rs 110.95 crore in March 2023 up 12.36% from Rs. 98.74 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2023 up 16.47% from Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.70 crore in March 2023 up 16.69% from Rs. 17.74 crore in March 2022.
Foseco India EPS has increased to Rs. 22.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.14 in March 2022.
|Foseco India shares closed at 2,421.60 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.26% returns over the last 6 months and 63.57% over the last 12 months.
|Foseco India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.95
|105.71
|98.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|110.95
|105.71
|98.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|59.71
|53.25
|53.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.44
|3.92
|2.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.69
|2.28
|-1.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.56
|11.83
|10.67
|Depreciation
|1.56
|3.74
|1.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.44
|16.37
|17.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.93
|14.31
|13.66
|Other Income
|5.21
|1.94
|2.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.14
|16.26
|16.12
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.14
|16.26
|16.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|19.14
|16.26
|16.12
|Tax
|4.90
|4.00
|3.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.24
|12.26
|12.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.24
|12.26
|12.22
|Equity Share Capital
|6.39
|6.39
|6.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.29
|19.19
|19.14
|Diluted EPS
|22.29
|19.19
|19.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.29
|19.19
|19.14
|Diluted EPS
|22.29
|19.19
|19.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited