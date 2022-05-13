 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foseco India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.74 crore, up 11.56% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Foseco India are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.74 crore in March 2022 up 11.56% from Rs. 88.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2022 up 31.88% from Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.74 crore in March 2022 up 32.78% from Rs. 13.36 crore in March 2021.

Foseco India EPS has increased to Rs. 19.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.51 in March 2021.

Foseco India shares closed at 1,297.30 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.25% returns over the last 6 months and -5.14% over the last 12 months.

Foseco India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.74 87.46 88.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.74 87.46 88.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.85 47.69 48.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.91 2.75 2.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.17 -1.23 -0.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.67 10.19 9.10
Depreciation 1.62 1.60 1.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.20 16.38 16.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.66 10.09 11.19
Other Income 2.47 0.82 0.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.12 10.90 11.98
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.12 10.90 11.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.12 10.90 11.98
Tax 3.90 2.79 2.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.22 8.11 9.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.22 8.11 9.27
Equity Share Capital 6.39 6.39 6.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.14 12.71 14.51
Diluted EPS 19.14 12.71 14.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.14 12.71 14.51
Diluted EPS 19.14 12.71 14.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 11:48 am
