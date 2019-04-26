App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Foseco India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 84.16 crore, down 10.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Foseco India are:

Net Sales at Rs 84.16 crore in March 2019 down 10.09% from Rs. 93.61 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.63 crore in March 2019 up 8.76% from Rs. 7.93 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.31 crore in March 2019 up 5.38% from Rs. 13.58 crore in March 2018.

Foseco India EPS has increased to Rs. 13.51 in March 2019 from Rs. 12.42 in March 2018.

Foseco India shares closed at 1,566.85 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.44% returns over the last 6 months and -13.68% over the last 12 months.

Foseco India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 84.16 89.16 93.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 84.16 89.16 93.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 44.75 49.04 56.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.48 1.54 1.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.79 0.63 0.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.72 9.77 7.97
Depreciation 0.97 1.02 1.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.47 16.95 14.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.99 10.22 11.48
Other Income 1.36 1.19 0.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.34 11.41 12.41
Interest -- 0.01 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.34 11.40 12.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.34 11.40 12.33
Tax 4.72 4.38 4.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.63 7.02 7.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.63 7.02 7.93
Equity Share Capital 6.39 6.39 6.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.51 11.00 12.42
Diluted EPS 13.51 11.00 12.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.51 11.00 12.42
Diluted EPS 13.51 11.00 12.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 26, 2019 06:26 pm

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Foseco India #Results

