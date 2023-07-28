English
    Foseco India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 120.95 crore, up 21.26% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Foseco India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 120.95 crore in June 2023 up 21.26% from Rs. 99.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.66 crore in June 2023 up 162.1% from Rs. 10.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.89 crore in June 2023 up 50.73% from Rs. 15.85 crore in June 2022.

    Foseco India EPS has increased to Rs. 43.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.53 in June 2022.

    Foseco India shares closed at 2,922.55 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.96% returns over the last 6 months and 59.19% over the last 12 months.

    Foseco India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations120.95110.9599.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations120.95110.9599.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62.0859.7153.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.124.443.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.53-4.69-0.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.8914.5610.85
    Depreciation2.051.561.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.1421.4418.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.2213.9312.81
    Other Income5.635.211.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.8419.1414.22
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.8419.1414.22
    Exceptional Items11.49----
    P/L Before Tax33.3319.1414.22
    Tax5.664.903.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.6614.2410.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.6614.2410.56
    Equity Share Capital6.396.396.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.3222.2916.53
    Diluted EPS43.3222.2916.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.3222.2916.53
    Diluted EPS43.3222.2916.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:11 pm

