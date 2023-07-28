Foseco India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 120.95 crore, up 21.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.95 crore in June 2023 up 21.26% from Rs. 99.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.66 crore in June 2023 up 162.1% from Rs. 10.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.89 crore in June 2023 up 50.73% from Rs. 15.85 crore in June 2022.

Foseco India EPS has increased to Rs. 43.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.53 in June 2022.

Foseco India shares closed at 2,922.55 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.96% returns over the last 6 months and 59.19% over the last 12 months.