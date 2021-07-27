Foseco India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.07 crore, up 171.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.07 crore in June 2021 up 171.49% from Rs. 27.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.31 crore in June 2021 up 315.82% from Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.93 crore in June 2021 up 520.76% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2020.

Foseco India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.88 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.58 in June 2020.

Foseco India shares closed at 1,642.45 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.27% returns over the last 6 months and 57.95% over the last 12 months.