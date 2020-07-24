Foseco India Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.65 crore, down 67.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.65 crore in June 2020 down 67.96% from Rs. 86.32 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2020 down 131.58% from Rs. 9.26 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2020 down 115.36% from Rs. 15.36 crore in June 2019.

Foseco India shares closed at 1,088.70 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.61% returns over the last 6 months and -10.31% over the last 12 months.