Foseco India Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.65 crore, down 67.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Foseco India are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.65 crore in June 2020 down 67.96% from Rs. 86.32 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2020 down 131.58% from Rs. 9.26 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2020 down 115.36% from Rs. 15.36 crore in June 2019.
Foseco India shares closed at 1,088.70 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.61% returns over the last 6 months and -10.31% over the last 12 months.
|Foseco India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.65
|72.08
|86.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.65
|72.08
|86.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.05
|52.47
|45.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.43
|1.92
|1.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.33
|-14.90
|0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.42
|9.01
|9.08
|Depreciation
|1.45
|1.45
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.05
|15.45
|16.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.09
|6.67
|12.45
|Other Income
|2.29
|1.54
|1.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.81
|8.22
|14.36
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.81
|8.22
|14.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.81
|8.22
|14.36
|Tax
|-0.88
|2.13
|5.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.92
|6.08
|9.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.92
|6.08
|9.26
|Equity Share Capital
|6.39
|6.39
|6.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.58
|9.53
|14.49
|Diluted EPS
|-4.58
|9.53
|14.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.58
|9.53
|14.49
|Diluted EPS
|-4.58
|9.53
|14.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:15 am