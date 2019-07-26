App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Foseco India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 86.32 crore, down 2.24% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Foseco India are:

Net Sales at Rs 86.32 crore in June 2019 down 2.24% from Rs. 88.29 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.26 crore in June 2019 up 9.83% from Rs. 8.43 crore in June 2018.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.36 crore in June 2019 up 7.04% from Rs. 14.35 crore in June 2018.

Foseco India EPS has increased to Rs. 14.49 in June 2019 from Rs. 13.20 in June 2018.

Foseco India shares closed at 1,217.10 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.18% returns over the last 6 months and -7.22% over the last 12 months.

Foseco India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations86.3284.1688.29
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations86.3284.1688.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials45.8344.7550.98
Purchase of Traded Goods1.491.481.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.180.79-1.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.088.728.48
Depreciation1.000.971.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.2815.4714.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.4511.9912.09
Other Income1.911.361.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.3613.3413.18
Interest0.00--0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.3613.3413.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax14.3613.3413.07
Tax5.104.724.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.268.638.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.268.638.43
Equity Share Capital6.396.396.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.4913.5113.20
Diluted EPS14.4913.5113.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.4913.5113.20
Diluted EPS14.4913.5113.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 12:01 pm

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Foseco India #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.