Foseco India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.71 crore, up 20.86% Y-o-Y

Mar 01, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Foseco India are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.71 crore in December 2022 up 20.86% from Rs. 87.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.26 crore in December 2022 up 51.04% from Rs. 8.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.00 crore in December 2022 up 60% from Rs. 12.50 crore in December 2021.

Foseco India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 105.71 102.54 87.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 105.71 102.54 87.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.25 55.32 47.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.92 3.70 2.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.28 -1.18 -1.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.83 10.99 10.19
Depreciation 3.74 1.90 1.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.37 18.75 16.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.31 13.06 10.09
Other Income 1.94 1.67 0.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.26 14.73 10.90
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.26 14.73 10.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.26 14.73 10.90
Tax 4.00 3.80 2.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.26 10.93 8.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.26 10.93 8.11
Equity Share Capital 6.39 6.39 6.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.19 17.12 12.71
Diluted EPS 19.19 17.12 12.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.19 17.12 12.71
Diluted EPS 19.19 17.12 12.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited