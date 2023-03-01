Foseco India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.71 crore, up 20.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.71 crore in December 2022 up 20.86% from Rs. 87.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.26 crore in December 2022 up 51.04% from Rs. 8.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.00 crore in December 2022 up 60% from Rs. 12.50 crore in December 2021.