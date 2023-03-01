Foseco India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.71 crore, up 20.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.71 crore in December 2022 up 20.86% from Rs. 87.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.26 crore in December 2022 up 51.04% from Rs. 8.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.00 crore in December 2022 up 60% from Rs. 12.50 crore in December 2021.

Foseco India EPS has increased to Rs. 19.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.71 in December 2021.

Foseco India shares closed at 2,242.15 on February 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.44% returns over the last 6 months and 70.77% over the last 12 months.