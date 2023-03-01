English
    Foseco India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.71 crore, up 20.86% Y-o-Y

    March 01, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Foseco India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.71 crore in December 2022 up 20.86% from Rs. 87.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.26 crore in December 2022 up 51.04% from Rs. 8.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.00 crore in December 2022 up 60% from Rs. 12.50 crore in December 2021.

    Foseco India EPS has increased to Rs. 19.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.71 in December 2021.

    Foseco India shares closed at 2,242.15 on February 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.44% returns over the last 6 months and 70.77% over the last 12 months.

    Foseco India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.71102.5487.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.71102.5487.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.2555.3247.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.923.702.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.28-1.18-1.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.8310.9910.19
    Depreciation3.741.901.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.3718.7516.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.3113.0610.09
    Other Income1.941.670.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.2614.7310.90
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.2614.7310.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.2614.7310.90
    Tax4.003.802.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.2610.938.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.2610.938.11
    Equity Share Capital6.396.396.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.1917.1212.71
    Diluted EPS19.1917.1212.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.1917.1212.71
    Diluted EPS19.1917.1212.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

