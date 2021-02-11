Foseco India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 82.27 crore, up 12.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.27 crore in December 2020 up 12.2% from Rs. 73.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2020 up 12.07% from Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.21 crore in December 2020 up 1.17% from Rs. 11.08 crore in December 2019.

Foseco India EPS has increased to Rs. 11.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.05 in December 2019.

Foseco India shares closed at 1,310.35 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.51% returns over the last 6 months and -7.88% over the last 12 months.