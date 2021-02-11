MARKET NEWS

Foseco India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 82.27 crore, up 12.2% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Foseco India are:

Net Sales at Rs 82.27 crore in December 2020 up 12.2% from Rs. 73.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2020 up 12.07% from Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.21 crore in December 2020 up 1.17% from Rs. 11.08 crore in December 2019.

Foseco India EPS has increased to Rs. 11.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.05 in December 2019.

Foseco India shares closed at 1,310.35 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.51% returns over the last 6 months and -7.88% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations82.2768.9573.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations82.2768.9573.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials44.5936.1245.95
Purchase of Traded Goods2.211.211.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.66-5.58
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.848.916.94
Depreciation1.441.581.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.1814.4616.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.976.017.58
Other Income1.800.892.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.776.919.94
Interest--0.00--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.776.919.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.776.919.94
Tax2.581.833.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.195.086.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.195.086.42
Equity Share Capital6.396.396.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.277.9510.05
Diluted EPS11.277.9510.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.277.9510.05
Diluted EPS11.277.9510.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Foseco India #Results
first published: Feb 11, 2021 09:33 am

