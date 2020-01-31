Foseco India Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 73.32 crore, down 17.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.32 crore in December 2019 down 17.77% from Rs. 89.16 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2019 down 8.58% from Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.08 crore in December 2019 down 10.86% from Rs. 12.43 crore in December 2018.

Foseco India EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.05 in December 2019 from Rs. 11.00 in December 2018.

Foseco India shares closed at 1,458.05 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.87% returns over the last 6 months and 4.73% over the last 12 months.