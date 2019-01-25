Foseco India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 89.16 crore, down 2.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.16 crore in December 2018 down 2.97% from Rs. 91.89 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2018 down 6.06% from Rs. 7.48 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.43 crore in December 2018 down 4.6% from Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2017.

Foseco India EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.00 in December 2018 from Rs. 11.71 in December 2017.

Foseco India shares closed at 1,566.85 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.44% returns over the last 6 months and -13.68% over the last 12 months.