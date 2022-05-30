Fortune Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 84.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2022 down 84.5% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022 down 59.85% from Rs. 5.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 78.19% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2021.

Fortune Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.17 in March 2021.

Fortune Intl shares closed at 41.20 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)