Fortune Intl Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 30.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2021 down 30.62% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021 down 84.15% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021 down 20% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020.

Fortune Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2020.

Fortune Intl shares closed at 59.70 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)