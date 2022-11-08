 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fortis Malar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore, up 16.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore in September 2022 up 16.89% from Rs. 19.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.39 crore in September 2022 down 15.98% from Rs. 3.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in September 2022 up 284.69% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

Fortis Malar shares closed at 55.85 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.09% returns over the last 6 months and -8.52% over the last 12 months.

Fortis Malar Hospitals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.29 20.10 19.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.29 20.10 19.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.10 3.09 4.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.49 0.14 -0.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.62 4.90 4.69
Depreciation 2.91 3.02 3.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.80 11.99 12.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.63 -3.04 -4.08
Other Income 1.49 1.62 1.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.86 -1.42 -2.11
Interest 1.61 1.55 1.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.75 -2.97 -3.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.75 -2.97 -3.79
Tax 3.64 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.39 -2.97 -3.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.39 -2.97 -3.79
Equity Share Capital 18.76 18.76 18.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.34 -1.59 -2.02
Diluted EPS -2.34 -1.59 -2.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.34 -1.59 -2.02
Diluted EPS -2.34 -1.59 -2.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:02 pm
