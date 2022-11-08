Fortis Malar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore, up 16.89% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore in September 2022 up 16.89% from Rs. 19.93 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.39 crore in September 2022 down 15.98% from Rs. 3.79 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in September 2022 up 284.69% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.
Fortis Malar shares closed at 55.85 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.09% returns over the last 6 months and -8.52% over the last 12 months.
|Fortis Malar Hospitals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.29
|20.10
|19.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.29
|20.10
|19.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.10
|3.09
|4.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.49
|0.14
|-0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.62
|4.90
|4.69
|Depreciation
|2.91
|3.02
|3.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.80
|11.99
|12.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-3.04
|-4.08
|Other Income
|1.49
|1.62
|1.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.86
|-1.42
|-2.11
|Interest
|1.61
|1.55
|1.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.75
|-2.97
|-3.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.75
|-2.97
|-3.79
|Tax
|3.64
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.39
|-2.97
|-3.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.39
|-2.97
|-3.79
|Equity Share Capital
|18.76
|18.76
|18.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.34
|-1.59
|-2.02
|Diluted EPS
|-2.34
|-1.59
|-2.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.34
|-1.59
|-2.02
|Diluted EPS
|-2.34
|-1.59
|-2.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
