    Fortis Malar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore, up 16.89% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore in September 2022 up 16.89% from Rs. 19.93 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.39 crore in September 2022 down 15.98% from Rs. 3.79 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in September 2022 up 284.69% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

    Fortis Malar shares closed at 55.85 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.09% returns over the last 6 months and -8.52% over the last 12 months.

    Fortis Malar Hospitals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.2920.1019.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.2920.1019.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.103.094.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.490.14-0.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.624.904.69
    Depreciation2.913.023.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.8011.9912.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.63-3.04-4.08
    Other Income1.491.621.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.86-1.42-2.11
    Interest1.611.551.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.75-2.97-3.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.75-2.97-3.79
    Tax3.64----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.39-2.97-3.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.39-2.97-3.79
    Equity Share Capital18.7618.7618.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.34-1.59-2.02
    Diluted EPS-2.34-1.59-2.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.34-1.59-2.02
    Diluted EPS-2.34-1.59-2.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

