Fortis Malar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.62 crore, up 14.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.62 crore in March 2022 up 14.02% from Rs. 19.83 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 up 66.82% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022 up 86.87% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2021.
Fortis Malar shares closed at 54.45 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.92% returns over the last 6 months and -19.27% over the last 12 months.
|
|Fortis Malar Hospitals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.62
|20.45
|19.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.62
|20.45
|19.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.31
|3.06
|3.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.42
|0.55
|0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.35
|4.67
|4.59
|Depreciation
|3.24
|3.12
|3.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.10
|11.91
|11.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|-2.86
|-2.85
|Other Income
|1.56
|1.76
|2.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.60
|-1.10
|-0.59
|Interest
|1.55
|1.61
|1.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|-2.71
|-2.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|-2.71
|-2.35
|Tax
|0.51
|--
|-0.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|-2.71
|-1.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|-2.71
|-1.38
|Equity Share Capital
|18.76
|18.76
|18.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-1.45
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-1.45
|-0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-1.45
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-1.45
|-0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited