 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Fortis Malar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.62 crore, up 14.02% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.62 crore in March 2022 up 14.02% from Rs. 19.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 up 66.82% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022 up 86.87% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2021.

Fortis Malar shares closed at 54.45 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.92% returns over the last 6 months and -19.27% over the last 12 months.

Fortis Malar Hospitals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.62 20.45 19.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.62 20.45 19.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.31 3.06 3.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.42 0.55 0.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.35 4.67 4.59
Depreciation 3.24 3.12 3.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.10 11.91 11.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -2.86 -2.85
Other Income 1.56 1.76 2.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.60 -1.10 -0.59
Interest 1.55 1.61 1.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 -2.71 -2.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.05 -2.71 -2.35
Tax 0.51 -- -0.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.46 -2.71 -1.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.46 -2.71 -1.38
Equity Share Capital 18.76 18.76 18.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -1.45 -0.74
Diluted EPS -0.24 -1.45 -0.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -1.45 -0.74
Diluted EPS -0.24 -1.45 -0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Fortis Malar #Fortis Malar Hospitals #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.