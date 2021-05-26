Fortis Malar Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore, down 10.49% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2021 / 08:45 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore in March 2021 down 10.49% from Rs. 22.16 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2021 up 44.11% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2021 up 42.31% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2020.
Fortis Malar shares closed at 67.45 on May 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.90% returns over the last 6 months and 58.71% over the last 12 months.
|Fortis Malar Hospitals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.83
|22.84
|27.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.83
|22.84
|27.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.52
|5.13
|4.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.15
|-0.27
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.59
|4.80
|5.30
|Depreciation
|3.18
|3.25
|3.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.24
|12.56
|18.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.85
|-2.63
|-3.55
|Other Income
|2.26
|1.76
|3.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.59
|-0.87
|-0.53
|Interest
|1.76
|1.80
|1.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.35
|-2.67
|-2.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1.37
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.35
|-1.30
|-2.49
|Tax
|-0.97
|-0.36
|-0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.38
|-0.94
|-2.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.38
|-0.94
|-2.02
|Equity Share Capital
|18.76
|18.76
|18.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-0.50
|-1.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-0.50
|-1.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-0.50
|-1.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-0.50
|-1.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited