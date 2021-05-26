Fortis Malar Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore, down 10.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore in March 2021 down 10.49% from Rs. 22.16 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2021 up 44.11% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2021 up 42.31% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2020.

Fortis Malar shares closed at 67.45 on May 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.90% returns over the last 6 months and 58.71% over the last 12 months.