Fortis Malar Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore, down 70.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore in June 2020 down 70.4% from Rs. 31.87 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.95 crore in June 2020 down 120.78% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.44 crore in June 2020 down 241.4% from Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2019.

Fortis Malar shares closed at 49.00 on August 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given -5.86% returns over the last 6 months and -3.64% over the last 12 months.