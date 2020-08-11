Fortis Malar Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore, down 70.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore in June 2020 down 70.4% from Rs. 31.87 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.95 crore in June 2020 down 120.78% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.44 crore in June 2020 down 241.4% from Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2019.
Fortis Malar shares closed at 49.00 on August 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given -5.86% returns over the last 6 months and -3.64% over the last 12 months.
|Fortis Malar Hospitals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.43
|22.16
|31.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.43
|22.16
|31.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.65
|2.92
|6.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.06
|0.13
|0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.67
|4.77
|5.53
|Depreciation
|3.21
|3.26
|3.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.86
|16.02
|18.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.02
|-4.93
|-2.40
|Other Income
|1.37
|3.50
|2.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.65
|-1.44
|0.12
|Interest
|1.83
|1.91
|1.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.48
|-3.34
|-1.85
|Exceptional Items
|5.48
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.00
|-3.34
|-1.85
|Tax
|-1.06
|-0.88
|-0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.95
|-2.47
|-1.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.95
|-2.47
|-1.33
|Equity Share Capital
|18.76
|18.76
|18.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|-1.32
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|-1.32
|-0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|-1.32
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|-1.32
|-0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 05:00 pm