Fortis Malar Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.87 crore, down 5.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.87 crore in June 2019 down 5.03% from Rs. 33.56 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2019 down 91.52% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2019 up 1395.24% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2018.

Fortis Malar shares closed at 50.00 on August 01, 2019 (BSE)