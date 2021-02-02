Fortis Malar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore, down 15.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore in December 2020 down 15.83% from Rs. 27.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020 up 53.61% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2020 down 10.86% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2019.

Fortis Malar shares closed at 53.30 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.11% returns over the last 6 months and 6.07% over the last 12 months.