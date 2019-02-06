Fortis Malar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 38.73 crore, up 2.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.73 crore in December 2018 up 2.73% from Rs. 37.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2018 up 77.74% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2018 up 40.48% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2017.

Fortis Malar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2017.

