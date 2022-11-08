English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Fortis Malar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore, up 16.89% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore in September 2022 up 16.89% from Rs. 19.93 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.38 crore in September 2022 down 15.96% from Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.79 crore in September 2022 up 282.83% from Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2021.

    Fortis Malar shares closed at 55.85 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.09% returns over the last 6 months and -8.52% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Fortis Malar Hospitals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.2920.1019.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.2920.1019.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.103.094.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.490.14-0.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.644.924.71
    Depreciation2.913.023.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.7811.9712.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.63-3.05-4.08
    Other Income1.501.641.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.88-1.41-2.10
    Interest1.611.551.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.73-2.96-3.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.73-2.96-3.77
    Tax3.650.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.38-2.96-3.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.38-2.96-3.78
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.38-2.96-3.78
    Equity Share Capital18.7618.7618.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.34-1.58-2.01
    Diluted EPS-2.34-1.58-2.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.34-1.58-2.01
    Diluted EPS-2.34-1.58-2.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Fortis Malar #Fortis Malar Hospitals #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:24 pm