Fortis Malar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore, up 16.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore in September 2022 up 16.89% from Rs. 19.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.38 crore in September 2022 down 15.96% from Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.79 crore in September 2022 up 282.83% from Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2021.

Fortis Malar shares closed at 55.85 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.09% returns over the last 6 months and -8.52% over the last 12 months.