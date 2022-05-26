Fortis Malar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.62 crore, up 14.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.62 crore in March 2022 up 14.02% from Rs. 19.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 up 65.02% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.01 crore in March 2022 up 86.25% from Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2021.

Fortis Malar shares closed at 54.45 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.92% returns over the last 6 months and -19.27% over the last 12 months.