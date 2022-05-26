Fortis Malar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.62 crore, up 14.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.62 crore in March 2022 up 14.02% from Rs. 19.83 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 up 65.02% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.01 crore in March 2022 up 86.25% from Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2021.
Fortis Malar shares closed at 54.45 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.92% returns over the last 6 months and -19.27% over the last 12 months.
|Fortis Malar Hospitals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.62
|20.45
|19.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.62
|20.45
|19.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.31
|3.06
|3.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.42
|0.55
|0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.37
|4.69
|4.61
|Depreciation
|3.40
|3.12
|3.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.92
|11.89
|11.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|-2.86
|-2.85
|Other Income
|1.58
|1.77
|2.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.61
|-1.08
|-0.49
|Interest
|1.55
|1.61
|1.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|-2.70
|-2.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|-2.70
|-2.25
|Tax
|0.52
|0.00
|-0.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.45
|-2.70
|-1.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.45
|-2.70
|-1.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.45
|-2.70
|-1.29
|Equity Share Capital
|18.76
|18.76
|18.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-1.44
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-1.44
|-0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-1.44
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-1.44
|-0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited