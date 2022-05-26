 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fortis Malar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.62 crore, up 14.02% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.62 crore in March 2022 up 14.02% from Rs. 19.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 up 65.02% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.01 crore in March 2022 up 86.25% from Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2021.

Fortis Malar shares closed at 54.45 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.92% returns over the last 6 months and -19.27% over the last 12 months.

Fortis Malar Hospitals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.62 20.45 19.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.62 20.45 19.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.31 3.06 3.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.42 0.55 0.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.37 4.69 4.61
Depreciation 3.40 3.12 3.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.92 11.89 11.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 -2.86 -2.85
Other Income 1.58 1.77 2.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.61 -1.08 -0.49
Interest 1.55 1.61 1.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.06 -2.70 -2.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.06 -2.70 -2.25
Tax 0.52 0.00 -0.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.45 -2.70 -1.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.45 -2.70 -1.29
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.45 -2.70 -1.29
Equity Share Capital 18.76 18.76 18.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -1.44 -0.69
Diluted EPS -0.24 -1.44 -0.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -1.44 -0.69
Diluted EPS -0.24 -1.44 -0.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
