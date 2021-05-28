Fortis Malar Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore, down 10.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore in March 2021 down 10.49% from Rs. 22.16 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021 up 47.71% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2021 up 46.99% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2020.

Fortis Malar shares closed at 67.25 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.30% returns over the last 6 months and 56.40% over the last 12 months.