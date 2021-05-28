Fortis Malar Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore, down 10.49% Y-o-Y
May 28, 2021 / 02:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore in March 2021 down 10.49% from Rs. 22.16 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021 up 47.71% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2021 up 46.99% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2020.
Fortis Malar shares closed at 67.25 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.30% returns over the last 6 months and 56.40% over the last 12 months.
|Fortis Malar Hospitals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.83
|22.84
|27.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.83
|22.84
|27.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.52
|5.13
|4.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.15
|-0.27
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.61
|4.82
|5.31
|Depreciation
|3.18
|12.53
|3.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.23
|3.26
|18.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.85
|-2.63
|-3.57
|Other Income
|2.36
|1.77
|3.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.86
|-0.53
|Interest
|1.76
|1.80
|1.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.25
|-2.66
|-2.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1.37
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.25
|-1.29
|-2.48
|Tax
|-0.96
|-0.36
|-0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.29
|-0.93
|-2.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.29
|-0.93
|-2.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.29
|-0.93
|-2.02
|Equity Share Capital
|18.76
|18.76
|18.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.50
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.50
|-1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.50
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.50
|-1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited