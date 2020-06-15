Fortis Malar Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.16 crore, down 36.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.16 crore in March 2020 down 36.96% from Rs. 35.15 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2020 down 572.69% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2020 down 3.68% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2019.
Fortis Malar shares closed at 47.90 on June 12, 2020 (BSE) and has given -5.62% returns over the last 6 months and -9.62% over the last 12 months.
|Fortis Malar Hospitals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.16
|27.13
|35.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.16
|27.13
|35.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.92
|4.08
|8.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.13
|0.05
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.80
|5.31
|5.66
|Depreciation
|3.26
|3.20
|1.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.01
|18.06
|22.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.95
|-3.57
|-2.50
|Other Income
|3.52
|3.04
|3.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-0.53
|0.76
|Interest
|1.91
|1.95
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.34
|-2.48
|0.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.34
|-2.48
|0.66
|Tax
|-0.88
|-0.46
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.47
|-2.02
|0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.47
|-2.02
|0.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.47
|-2.02
|0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|18.76
|18.76
|18.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|-1.07
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-1.32
|-1.07
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|-1.07
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-1.32
|-1.07
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:20 am