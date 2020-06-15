Fortis Malar Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.16 crore, down 36.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.16 crore in March 2020 down 36.96% from Rs. 35.15 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2020 down 572.69% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2020 down 3.68% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2019.

Fortis Malar shares closed at 47.90 on June 12, 2020 (BSE) and has given -5.62% returns over the last 6 months and -9.62% over the last 12 months.