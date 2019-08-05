Fortis Malar Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.87 crore, down 5.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.87 crore in June 2019 down 5.03% from Rs. 33.56 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2019 down 106.84% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2019 up 878.79% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2018.

Fortis Malar shares closed at 50.00 on August 01, 2019 (BSE)