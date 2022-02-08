Fortis Malar Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.45 crore, down 10.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.45 crore in December 2021 down 10.44% from Rs. 22.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021 down 190.31% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021 down 82.52% from Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2020.

Fortis Malar shares closed at 67.10 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.34% returns over the last 6 months and 25.42% over the last 12 months.