Fortis Malar Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore, down 15.83% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore in December 2020 down 15.83% from Rs. 27.13 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2020 up 53.88% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2020 up 337.08% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2019.
Fortis Malar shares closed at 53.30 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.11% returns over the last 6 months and 6.07% over the last 12 months.
|Fortis Malar Hospitals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.84
|9.43
|30.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.84
|9.43
|30.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.13
|1.65
|7.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.27
|0.06
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.82
|4.69
|5.88
|Depreciation
|12.53
|3.21
|3.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.26
|8.85
|18.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.63
|-9.02
|-4.39
|Other Income
|1.77
|1.41
|2.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.86
|-7.62
|-2.38
|Interest
|1.80
|1.83
|1.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.66
|-9.45
|-4.36
|Exceptional Items
|1.37
|5.48
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.29
|-3.97
|-4.36
|Tax
|-0.36
|-1.05
|-1.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.93
|-2.92
|-3.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.93
|-2.92
|-3.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.93
|-2.92
|-3.14
|Equity Share Capital
|18.76
|18.76
|18.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-1.56
|-1.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-1.56
|-1.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-1.56
|-1.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-1.56
|-1.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited