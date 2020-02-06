Fortis Malar Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.13 crore, down 29.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.13 crore in December 2019 down 29.94% from Rs. 38.73 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2019 down 219.42% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2019 down 26.85% from Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2018.
Fortis Malar shares closed at 51.45 on February 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given 6.96% returns over the last 6 months and -5.07% over the last 12 months.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
|Fortis Malar Hospitals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.13
|30.70
|38.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.13
|30.70
|38.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.08
|7.37
|8.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.02
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.31
|5.88
|6.07
|Depreciation
|3.20
|3.05
|1.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.06
|18.78
|22.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.57
|-4.39
|0.27
|Other Income
|3.04
|2.02
|2.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-2.38
|2.56
|Interest
|1.95
|1.98
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.48
|-4.36
|2.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.48
|-4.36
|2.45
|Tax
|-0.46
|-1.22
|0.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.02
|-3.14
|1.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.02
|-3.14
|1.69
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.02
|-3.14
|1.69
|Equity Share Capital
|18.76
|18.76
|18.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-1.67
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-1.67
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-1.67
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-1.67
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:40 am