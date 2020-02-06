Fortis Malar Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.13 crore, down 29.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.13 crore in December 2019 down 29.94% from Rs. 38.73 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2019 down 219.42% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2019 down 26.85% from Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2018.

Fortis Malar shares closed at 51.45 on February 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given 6.96% returns over the last 6 months and -5.07% over the last 12 months.