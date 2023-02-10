 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Fortis Healthcare Q3 profit flat at Rs 142 crore

PTI
Feb 10, 2023 / 09:32 PM IST

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,560 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 1,467 crore in the year-ago period, Fortis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

"Our hospital business is growing from strength to strength and today contributes to more than 75 per cent of our overall earnings (EBITDA). ... Fortis Healthcare Chairman Ravi Rajagopal noted.

Fortis Healthcare on Friday reported a flat December quarter net profit at Rs 142 crore.

The healthcare provider had posted a net profit of Rs 142 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,560 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 1,467 crore in the year-ago period, Fortis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

"Our hospital business is growing from strength to strength and today contributes to more than 75 per cent of our overall earnings (EBITDA).