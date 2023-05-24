Fortis Health Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 277.47 crore, up 31.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.47 crore in March 2023 up 31.97% from Rs. 210.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2023 up 108.54% from Rs. 24.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.66 crore in March 2023 up 11.98% from Rs. 51.49 crore in March 2022.

Fortis Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2022.

Fortis Health shares closed at 289.00 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.41% returns over the last 6 months and 19.32% over the last 12 months.