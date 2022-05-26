Fortis Health Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.26 crore, up 7.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.26 crore in March 2022 up 7.93% from Rs. 194.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.24 crore in March 2022 up 41.02% from Rs. 41.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.49 crore in March 2022 up 115.08% from Rs. 23.94 crore in March 2021.

Fortis Health shares closed at 241.80 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.23% returns over the last 6 months and 7.16% over the last 12 months.