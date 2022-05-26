 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fortis Health Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.26 crore, up 7.93% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fortis Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 210.26 crore in March 2022 up 7.93% from Rs. 194.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.24 crore in March 2022 up 41.02% from Rs. 41.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.49 crore in March 2022 up 115.08% from Rs. 23.94 crore in March 2021.

Fortis Health shares closed at 241.80 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.23% returns over the last 6 months and 7.16% over the last 12 months.

Fortis Healthcare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 210.26 227.96 194.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 210.26 227.96 194.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 46.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 51.47 51.20 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.45 0.37 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.12 38.80 39.89
Depreciation 28.49 28.23 27.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 104.74 99.27 112.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.11 10.09 -31.37
Other Income 32.11 35.05 27.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.00 45.14 -3.99
Interest 33.24 31.56 34.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.24 13.58 -38.15
Exceptional Items -16.28 -- -6.94
P/L Before Tax -26.52 13.58 -45.09
Tax -2.28 5.03 -3.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -24.24 8.55 -41.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -24.24 8.55 -41.10
Equity Share Capital 754.96 754.96 754.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 0.11 -0.54
Diluted EPS -0.33 0.11 -0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 0.11 -0.54
Diluted EPS -0.33 0.11 -0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 26, 2022
