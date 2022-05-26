Fortis Health Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.26 crore, up 7.93% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fortis Healthcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 210.26 crore in March 2022 up 7.93% from Rs. 194.82 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.24 crore in March 2022 up 41.02% from Rs. 41.10 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.49 crore in March 2022 up 115.08% from Rs. 23.94 crore in March 2021.
Fortis Health shares closed at 241.80 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.23% returns over the last 6 months and 7.16% over the last 12 months.
|Fortis Healthcare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|210.26
|227.96
|194.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|210.26
|227.96
|194.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|46.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|51.47
|51.20
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.45
|0.37
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.12
|38.80
|39.89
|Depreciation
|28.49
|28.23
|27.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|104.74
|99.27
|112.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.11
|10.09
|-31.37
|Other Income
|32.11
|35.05
|27.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.00
|45.14
|-3.99
|Interest
|33.24
|31.56
|34.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.24
|13.58
|-38.15
|Exceptional Items
|-16.28
|--
|-6.94
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.52
|13.58
|-45.09
|Tax
|-2.28
|5.03
|-3.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.24
|8.55
|-41.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.24
|8.55
|-41.10
|Equity Share Capital
|754.96
|754.96
|754.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.11
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.11
|-0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.11
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.11
|-0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
