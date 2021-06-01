Fortis Health Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 194.82 crore, up 16.11% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fortis Healthcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 194.82 crore in March 2021 up 16.11% from Rs. 167.79 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.10 crore in March 2021 down 606.16% from Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.94 crore in March 2021 down 62.88% from Rs. 64.49 crore in March 2020.
Fortis Health shares closed at 227.65 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.84% returns over the last 6 months and 88.37% over the last 12 months.
|Fortis Healthcare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|194.82
|184.36
|167.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|194.82
|184.36
|167.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.19
|44.60
|34.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.89
|39.44
|39.37
|Depreciation
|27.93
|28.10
|24.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|112.18
|73.22
|85.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.37
|-1.00
|-16.49
|Other Income
|27.38
|56.55
|56.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.99
|55.55
|39.83
|Interest
|34.16
|35.82
|41.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-38.15
|19.73
|-1.98
|Exceptional Items
|-6.94
|12.68
|6.38
|P/L Before Tax
|-45.09
|32.41
|4.40
|Tax
|-3.99
|11.16
|-3.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.10
|21.25
|8.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.10
|21.25
|8.12
|Equity Share Capital
|754.96
|754.96
|754.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|0.28
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|0.28
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|0.28
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|0.28
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
