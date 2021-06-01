Fortis Health Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 194.82 crore, up 16.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.82 crore in March 2021 up 16.11% from Rs. 167.79 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.10 crore in March 2021 down 606.16% from Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.94 crore in March 2021 down 62.88% from Rs. 64.49 crore in March 2020.

Fortis Health shares closed at 227.65 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.84% returns over the last 6 months and 88.37% over the last 12 months.