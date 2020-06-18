Fortis Health Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 167.79 crore, down 0.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.79 crore in March 2020 down 0.07% from Rs. 167.90 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2020 down 95.78% from Rs. 192.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.49 crore in March 2020 down 78.83% from Rs. 304.66 crore in March 2019.

Fortis Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.52 in March 2019.

Fortis Health shares closed at 122.85 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.00% returns over the last 6 months and -5.17% over the last 12 months.