    Fortis Health Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 289.07 crore, up 16.96% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fortis Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 289.07 crore in June 2023 up 16.96% from Rs. 247.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.88 crore in June 2023 up 268.81% from Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.76 crore in June 2023 up 3.38% from Rs. 63.61 crore in June 2022.

    Fortis Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

    Fortis Health shares closed at 338.45 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.77% returns over the last 6 months and 23.77% over the last 12 months.

    Fortis Healthcare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations289.07277.47247.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations289.07277.47247.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods74.3970.8663.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.831.21-1.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.1243.3542.13
    Depreciation24.8029.4328.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses128.57134.51111.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.36-1.893.49
    Other Income30.6030.1231.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.9628.2335.18
    Interest23.3024.7527.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.663.487.27
    Exceptional Items-----12.33
    P/L Before Tax17.663.48-5.06
    Tax4.781.412.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.882.07-7.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.882.07-7.63
    Equity Share Capital754.96754.96754.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.03-0.10
    Diluted EPS0.170.03-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.03-0.10
    Diluted EPS0.170.03-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

