Fortis Health Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.15 crore, up 21.44% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fortis Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 247.15 crore in June 2022 up 21.44% from Rs. 203.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2022 down 341.04% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.61 crore in June 2022 up 9.09% from Rs. 58.31 crore in June 2021.

Fortis Health shares closed at 267.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.17% returns over the last 6 months and 8.00% over the last 12 months.

Fortis Healthcare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 247.15 210.26 203.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 247.15 210.26 203.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 63.06 51.47 56.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.63 -2.45 -4.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.13 37.12 40.95
Depreciation 28.43 28.49 27.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 111.67 104.74 86.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.49 -9.11 -3.11
Other Income 31.69 32.11 33.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.18 23.00 30.38
Interest 27.91 33.24 32.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.27 -10.24 -2.34
Exceptional Items -12.33 -16.28 --
P/L Before Tax -5.06 -26.52 -2.34
Tax 2.57 -2.28 -0.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.63 -24.24 -1.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.63 -24.24 -1.73
Equity Share Capital 754.96 754.96 754.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.33 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.33 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.33 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.33 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Fortis Health #Fortis Healthcare #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:55 am
