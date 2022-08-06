Fortis Health Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.15 crore, up 21.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.15 crore in June 2022 up 21.44% from Rs. 203.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2022 down 341.04% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.61 crore in June 2022 up 9.09% from Rs. 58.31 crore in June 2021.

Fortis Health shares closed at 267.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.17% returns over the last 6 months and 8.00% over the last 12 months.