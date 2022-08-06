Fortis Health Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.15 crore, up 21.44% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fortis Healthcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 247.15 crore in June 2022 up 21.44% from Rs. 203.52 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2022 down 341.04% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.61 crore in June 2022 up 9.09% from Rs. 58.31 crore in June 2021.
Fortis Health shares closed at 267.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.17% returns over the last 6 months and 8.00% over the last 12 months.
|Fortis Healthcare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|247.15
|210.26
|203.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|247.15
|210.26
|203.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|63.06
|51.47
|56.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.63
|-2.45
|-4.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.13
|37.12
|40.95
|Depreciation
|28.43
|28.49
|27.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|111.67
|104.74
|86.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.49
|-9.11
|-3.11
|Other Income
|31.69
|32.11
|33.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.18
|23.00
|30.38
|Interest
|27.91
|33.24
|32.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.27
|-10.24
|-2.34
|Exceptional Items
|-12.33
|-16.28
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.06
|-26.52
|-2.34
|Tax
|2.57
|-2.28
|-0.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.63
|-24.24
|-1.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.63
|-24.24
|-1.73
|Equity Share Capital
|754.96
|754.96
|754.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.33
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.33
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.33
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.33
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
