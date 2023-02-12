Fortis Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.25 crore, up 15.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.25 crore in December 2022 up 15.04% from Rs. 227.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.39 crore in December 2022 up 126.78% from Rs. 8.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.98 crore in December 2022 down 5.98% from Rs. 73.37 crore in December 2021.