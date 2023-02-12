 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fortis Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.25 crore, up 15.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fortis Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 262.25 crore in December 2022 up 15.04% from Rs. 227.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.39 crore in December 2022 up 126.78% from Rs. 8.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.98 crore in December 2022 down 5.98% from Rs. 73.37 crore in December 2021.

Fortis Healthcare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 262.25 266.06 227.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 262.25 266.06 227.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 65.05 67.43 51.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.51 -0.19 0.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.13 44.84 38.80
Depreciation 29.33 28.69 28.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 116.52 116.36 99.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.73 8.93 10.09
Other Income 32.92 54.84 35.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.65 63.77 45.14
Interest 25.48 28.10 31.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.17 35.67 13.58
Exceptional Items 9.41 51.21 --
P/L Before Tax 23.58 86.88 13.58
Tax 4.19 4.47 5.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.39 82.41 8.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.39 82.41 8.55
Equity Share Capital 754.96 754.96 754.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 1.09 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.26 1.09 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 1.09 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.26 1.09 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited