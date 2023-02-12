Fortis Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.25 crore, up 15.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.25 crore in December 2022 up 15.04% from Rs. 227.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.39 crore in December 2022 up 126.78% from Rs. 8.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.98 crore in December 2022 down 5.98% from Rs. 73.37 crore in December 2021.

Fortis Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

Read More

Fortis Health shares closed at 276.60 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.48% returns over the last 6 months and 5.61% over the last 12 months.