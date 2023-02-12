English
    Fortis Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.25 crore, up 15.04% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fortis Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 262.25 crore in December 2022 up 15.04% from Rs. 227.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.39 crore in December 2022 up 126.78% from Rs. 8.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.98 crore in December 2022 down 5.98% from Rs. 73.37 crore in December 2021.

    Fortis Healthcare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations262.25266.06227.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations262.25266.06227.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods65.0567.4351.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.51-0.190.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.1344.8438.80
    Depreciation29.3328.6928.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses116.52116.3699.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.738.9310.09
    Other Income32.9254.8435.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.6563.7745.14
    Interest25.4828.1031.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.1735.6713.58
    Exceptional Items9.4151.21--
    P/L Before Tax23.5886.8813.58
    Tax4.194.475.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.3982.418.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.3982.418.55
    Equity Share Capital754.96754.96754.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.261.090.11
    Diluted EPS0.261.090.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.261.090.11
    Diluted EPS0.261.090.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
