Fortis Health Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 169.71 crore, up 2.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fortis Healthcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 169.71 crore in December 2018 up 2.12% from Rs. 166.19 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.11 crore in December 2018 down 5417.98% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.69 crore in December 2018 up 72.09% from Rs. 21.32 crore in December 2017.
Fortis Health shares closed at 134.50 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.27% returns over the last 6 months and -5.58% over the last 12 months.
|
|Fortis Healthcare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|169.71
|162.55
|166.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|169.71
|162.55
|166.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.99
|32.37
|33.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.56
|38.43
|43.17
|Depreciation
|6.66
|7.11
|7.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|132.35
|112.91
|100.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.85
|-28.27
|-18.42
|Other Income
|70.88
|64.32
|32.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.03
|36.05
|13.87
|Interest
|70.12
|43.62
|13.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-40.09
|-7.57
|0.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.05
|-0.21
|P/L Before Tax
|-40.09
|-7.62
|0.44
|Tax
|9.02
|-1.33
|1.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-49.11
|-6.29
|-0.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-49.11
|-6.29
|-0.89
|Equity Share Capital
|754.95
|519.08
|518.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.12
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.12
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.12
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.12
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited