Fortis Health Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 169.71 crore, up 2.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.71 crore in December 2018 up 2.12% from Rs. 166.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.11 crore in December 2018 down 5417.98% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.69 crore in December 2018 up 72.09% from Rs. 21.32 crore in December 2017.

Fortis Health shares closed at 134.50 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.27% returns over the last 6 months and -5.58% over the last 12 months.